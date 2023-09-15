Öland på The Times topplista över Europas coolaste platser

The Times om Öland:

”Nearly four miles off Sweden’s west coast is Oland, and the journey to it via road bridge, overlooking the Kalmar Strait, gets visitors in the island mood. This is where the Swedish royals have their summer retreat, Solliden Palace, and the park surrounding it is open to the public from May to October (sollidensslott.se). The rest of the time, it’s about exploring the outdoors via hiking and walking trails and enjoying the creativity of its residents — Oland is full of ceramic studios. There’s fine dining at Hotell Borgholm, and I like the look of the bathing hotel and organic B&B Eco by StrandNara. Ekerum resort also has its own self-catering farmhouse, which sleeps up to seven."