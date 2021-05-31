GDPR Illustration

Ta del av våra användarvillkor

Med dataskyddsförordningen GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) har vi uppdaterat våra användarvillkor så att det framgår vilka uppgifter vi samlar in från dig – och vad vi använder dem till. När du besöker våra webbplatser och appar samlar vi in uppgifter från dig för att förbättra din användarupplevelse. Det inkluderar även vilka annonser vi visar för dig.

  1. Nyheter
  2. Avdelningar
  3. E-tidning
  4. Sök
  1. Tjänster
  2. Annonsera
  3. Tipsa oss!
Nöje

Komikern Al Pitcher kommer till Kalmar

Al Pitcher
Al Pitcher
Foto: David Hellman

Komikern Al Pitcher skulle dragit ut på vägarna redan 2020 men turnén fick skjutas upp på grund av pandemin. Nu är Sverigeturnén ”My happy place” planerad till 2022 och då utökas även turnén med 12 städer – däribland Kalmar.

– I really want to take this show everywhere in Sverige, my job is to make people feel happy and we certainly need to laugh, I am really excited that I can do these shows again and my family are extra happy that i will be out of the house, säger Al Pitcher i ett pressmeddelande.

Al Pitcher kommer till Kalmarsalen den 27 april 2022.

Linus Gunnarsson
Så här jobbar kalmarposten med journalistik Uppgifter som publiceras ska vara sanna och relevanta. Vi strävar efter förstahandskällor och att vara på plats där det händer. Trovärdighet och opartiskhet är centrala värden för vår nyhetsjournalistik.

Läs mer

Kalmarposten

Webbredaktör

Linus GunnarsonE-Post: linus@kalmarposten.seTelefon: 0480-72 02 04

Kontakta oss

Adress: Västra Sjögatan 7392 32 KalmarKontakt växel: 0480-72 02 00

Följ oss i sociala medier

Tipsa redaktionen

E-Post: tidningen@kalmarposten.seTipstelefon: 0480-72 02 00

Om oss

PersonuppgiftspolicyCookies

© Kalmarposten Tidning

Allt material påkalmarposten.seärskyddat enligt upphovsrättslagen