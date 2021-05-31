Komikern Al Pitcher kommer till Kalmar

Komikern Al Pitcher skulle dragit ut på vägarna redan 2020 men turnén fick skjutas upp på grund av pandemin. Nu är Sverigeturnén ”My happy place” planerad till 2022 och då utökas även turnén med 12 städer – däribland Kalmar.
– I really want to take this show everywhere in Sverige, my job is to make people feel happy and we certainly need to laugh, I am really excited that I can do these shows again and my family are extra happy that i will be out of the house, säger Al Pitcher i ett pressmeddelande.
Al Pitcher kommer till Kalmarsalen den 27 april 2022.