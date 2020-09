Criminality the reason for lower rating for businesses in Kristianstad

Bromölla takes a giant step forward, to 50th place in the country, in Svenskt Näringsliv's ranking of business climates. Östra Göinge has also climbed in the ratings. In Kristianstad things are not so bright. Criminality in the municipality has a big effect on businesses.

Municipal commissioner Pierre Månsson (L) is surprised at the result. ”But of course we must take it very seriously”. Foto: Bosse Nilsson

Svenskt Näringsliv is an employers' organisation for private concerns in Sweden. Each year Svenskt Näringsliv measures the business climate in all 290 municipalities. This year Kristianstad municipality has dropped 55 places to place 191.

– Criminality and insecurity cost firms in the country 40 billion crowns a year. So many of them are afraid to expand and take on more people, says Carina Centrén, regional head of Svenskt Näringsliv in Skåne.

In Kristianstad firms say that criminality and insecurity have a very negative effect.

Carina Centrén, regional head of Svenskt Näringsliv in Skåne. Foto: Mattias Mattisson

Municipal commissioner Pierre Månsson (L) is surprised.

– I meet a lot of businessmen. I haven't noticed that it is a problem they take up, but with a result like this we must take it seriously, he says.

Östra Göinge climbed 15 places, to 108th place. Bromölla went up to 50th place. Hässleholm, at place 273, is the worst in Skåne.